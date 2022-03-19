Business Vietnam, Malaysia boost post-pandemic economic cooperation There is a really great potential for Vietnam and Malaysia to promote economic cooperation in the post-COVID-19 period, especially in trade and investment, according to an official from the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI).

Business Vietnam, Malaysia seek to beef up trade ties Despite difficulties and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam - Malaysia trade has recorded positive signals, potentially achieving a two-way turnover of 18 billion USD in 2025, according to Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Director of ASEAN and Oceania Raja Badrulnizam Raja Kamalzaman.

Business Meat import demand unlikely to grow sharply this year: agency The demand for imported meat and meat products is unlikely to skyrocket in 2022, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.