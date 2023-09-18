Politics Cuban people proud of Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam: diplomat Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén has highlighted the significance of Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago, as well as the rare and pure Vietnam – Cuba special and long-lasting relations and friendship in international relations.

Politics Prime Minister’s visit to China successful, effective: Deputy FM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17 was successful and effective, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Politics Japan hails Vietnam’s performance in hosting CEPPP As the co-chair of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) together with Vietnam, Japan has highly evaluated Vietnam’s preparations and organisation of the event.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives in US Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in California on September 17 (local time), beginning a working trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and to conduct bilateral activities in the country.