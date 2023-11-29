Politics Vietnam, Canada bolster cultural exchange to enhance relations A special cultural event to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations (1973-2023) has been jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Politics PM’s visit hoped to create new impetus for Vietnam - Türkiye ties Both Vietnam and Türkiye pin high hope on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit that it will create a new impetus for bilateral relations to grow more strongly and comprehensively, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Do Son Hai.

Politics Last working day of 15th NA’s 6th session The 15th National Assembly is expected to adopt some resolutions on November 29, the last working day of the legislature’s 6th session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.