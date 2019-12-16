Politics Vietnam, EU boost comprehensive cooperation Vietnam always treasures relations with the European Union (EU), and is willing to discuss with the bloc issues of mutual concern, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on December 15.

Politics PM disciplines incumbent, former officials of Khanh Hoa Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued disciplinary measures against some incumbent and former leaders of the south central province of Khanh Hoa for their “very serious” mistakes while performing duties.

Politics Japanese friends thanked for support of Vietnam – Japan ties The Vietnamese embassy in Tokyo hosted a banquet on December 13 to thank Japanese ministries, agencies, businesses and individuals for their support for Vietnam – Japan friendship over the past years.

Politics NA leader wraps up official visits to Russia, Belarus National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Hanoi on December 15 morning, concluding official visits to Russia and Belarus from December 8 to 14.