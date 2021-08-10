Politics Vietnamese, Algerian parties bolster relationship Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh visited and had a working session on August 9 with Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Abou El Fadl Baadji, who affirmed his priority is given to enhancing the relationship between FLN and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics PM: Maritime security issue needs global solution Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh raised proposals to effectively tackle challenges to maritime security while addressing the high-level open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), held virtually on August 9.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces seek to deepen cooperative ties Chairman of the People's Committee of the Vietnamese northern province of Bac Giang Le Anh Duong had a meeting with Khamlieng Outthakaison, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Xaysomboun province of Laos in Vientiane on August 9.

Politics Deputy PM stresses Vietnam-Laos cooperation areas Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has suggested Vietnam and Laos boost cooperation in institution-policy, infrastructure and human resources in the time ahead.