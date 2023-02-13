Politics Quang Ninh like miniature Vietnam with strategic position: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 described Quang Ninh as a miniature Vietnam that holds a strategic position in terms of politics, economy, defence, security, and diplomacy.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, British navies conduct joint exercise Ship 378 of Brigade 167 under the Naval Region 2 and HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, conducted a joint exercise on the waters of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 11.