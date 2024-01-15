President of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association Botz László speaks at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement signing (Photo: VNA)

Bilateral ties have expanded beyond trade, with significant collaboration in national defense and security, healthcare, education and training, and locality-to-locality ties. Hungary, unique in Eastern Europe, has consistently increased scholarships for Vietnamese students, reaching a notable figure of 200 scholarships.The community of around 6,000 Vietnamese studying, living, and working in Hungary also serve as a vital bridge in fostering bilateral relations.Furthermore, Hungary was at the forefront in supporting Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses and various medical equipment, aiding Vietnam in overcoming the crisis and reviving its economy.Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang emphasised that PM Chinh's visit is poised to enhance political trust and revitalise the enduring and friendly relations between the two nations.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland and pay official visits to Hungary and Romania from January 16-23./.