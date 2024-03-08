Politics Ambassador highlights fisheries cooperation, development of ASEAN, Vietnam Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, on March 7 affirmed the importance the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) attaches to fisheries cooperation and Vietnam’s achievements in developing this sector.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Australia vow to deepen judicial ties Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Justice Tran Tien Dung and Australian Deputy Secretary of Justice Tara Inverarity held talks in Canberra on March 7.

Politics Vietnam strongly condemns inhumane attacks on int’l shipping lanes: Spokeswoman Vietnam strongly condemns violent, inhumane attacks targeting innocent civilians and civilian vessels on international shipping lanes, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang on March 7.