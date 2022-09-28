Society Dong Thap cooperates with Cambodian locality to fight human trafficking Fighting human trafficking is one of the fields of cooperation in an agreement signed between the Women’s Union of the southern province of Dong Thap and the Cambodian Women for Peace & Development Association of Prey Veng province on September 27.

Society Assistant Deputy PM prosecuted for allegedly taking bribes Criminal proceedings were launched against Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, on September 27 for allegedly taking bribes in the scandal related to COVID-19 repatriation flights.

Society Vietnam, France agree to beef up ties in training civil servants Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre city on September 26, as part of her working visit to France.

Society Nine-month traffic accidents down from pre-pandemic level Traffic accidents in the first nine months of this year dropped by 52.5% (4,362 cases) to 8,313 and related deaths reduced by 20% (945 deaths) to 4,714 compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.