Poems of former Deputy PM introduced in Australia
The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on September 27 introduced a collection of poems by Truong Hoa Binh, a former member of the Political Bureau and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, to the Vietnamese community in the country.
At the event to introduce collection of poems by Truong Hoa Binh, a former member of the Political Bureau and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister. (Photo: VNA)
The collection, named “Tieng vong hon song nui” (Resonance of nation’s soul), comprises of 84 poems praising the beauty of Vietnamese land and people, especially rivers across the nation.
Speaking at the introduction ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh said that Vietnamese is currently the third most spoken language in Australia, and there are more and more Vietnamese coming to Australia to study and live, and vice versa.
In the context of Vietnam and Australia looking forward to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, strengthening people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding is one of the top priorities, Thanh added./.