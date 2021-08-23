Police agency proposes prosecuting Binh Duong province’s ex-leader
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed the prosecution against former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Tran Van Nam for the charge of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” under Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed the prosecution against former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Tran Van Nam for the charge of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness" under Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The agency has also gave conclusion on the case of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” happening at the Binh Duong Producing and Trading Corporation (Corporation 3-2), which is linked with Nam’s wrongdoings. This case is currently under the monitoring of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.
Earlier in July this year, the Party Central Committee decided to dismiss Nam, who was then member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and head of the 14th National Assembly deputies’ delegation of Binh Duong, from all of his Party positions in the 2010 - 2015, 2015 - 2020, and 2020 - 2025 tenures.
According to the investigation result, despite his awareness of his action, while serving as the Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee, in 2012, Nam signed a document approving the price of land for a 43-hectare lot and another 145-hectare lot allocated to Corporation 3-2 at 51,000 VND per sq.m, which was the average price given by the provincial People’s Committee in 2006.
Nam’s wrongdoings caused a loss of 716 billion VND to the State budget.
Meanwhile, in the position of the Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee, during the equitisation of Corporation 3-2, Nam chaired a meeting of the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee to approve the land-use plan of the firm. Accordingly, the 43-hectare land lot and 30 percent of its capital in Tan Phu Company must be transferred to Impco Company – a firm wholly owned by the State managed by the Binh Duong Party Committee.
In April 2017, although he knew that Corporation 3-2 transferred the 43-hectare land lot to Tan Phu Company instead of Impco, which went against the regulation, Nam did not take any action to preserve State capital. He even convened a meeting of the Standing Board to allow Corporation 3-2 to transfer 30 percent of its capital in Tan Phu Company to Au Lac Company, completing the hand-over of all projects in the 43-hectare land lot to private firms.
Nam’s action led to a loss of more than 302 billion VND.
Total losses caused by Nam’s wrongdoings reached over 1.06 trillion VND (46.62 million USD).
Alongside, the Investigation Police Agency also proposed prosecuting former Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem, together with five officials of this province for the same charge as Nam./.
