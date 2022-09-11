Policies on overseas Vietnamese discussed at webinar
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang speaks at the webinar. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and representatives from Vietnamese associations in France joined a webinar of overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Europe on policies on overseas Vietnamese on September 9.
Ambassador Thang affirmed at the webinar that policies and laws on OV have constantly been revised or built to meet the needs of Vietnamese communities abroad, particularly those related to ensuring their legitimate rights and interests, and facilitating their engagement in the home country’s national development and unity as well as in developing ties between Vietnam and other countries.
The ambassador also pointed out problems emerging when the embassy handles tasks related to nationality and resident registration, and proposed possible solutions.
Can Van Kiet, representing the Association of Vietnamese in France, said OVs hope for adjustments to the policy on Vietnamese nationality, the grant of ID card and ownership of property in Vietnam to meet the wish and legitimate rights of OVs, especially those who are born and grow up abroad.
On behalf of AVSE Global, Le Vo Phuong Nga talked about the need of revising land policies with a view to attracting investment and outside resources into Vietnam.
An OV in France, Ly Kieu Thu, urged the Vietnamese State to design specific policies to support the teaching of the mother tongue to overseas Vietnamese children in general and in France in particular.
The webinar is the second of its kind organised by the Foreign Ministry, the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the National Assembly’s Committee of External Relations to collect feedback from the OV communities on legal issues related to OV, especially nationality, and those of their concern such as immigration procedures, housing land, investment and employment. The first one was held on July 12.
The event was connected among various points in Hanoi, France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Russia./.