Society Workshop talks legal policies for Overseas Vietnamese A workshop on legal policies with the Vietnamese community in Europe was held on September 9 in both online and offline formats.

Society Former health officials prosecuted over Tamiflu scandal Former Deputy Minister of Health Cao Minh Quang and accomplices have been prosecuted for alleged wrongdoings in the purchase of materials for producing Tamiflu and the drug containing the Oseltamivir phosphate element to tackle the A/H5N1 flu virus in 2006.

Society Man in Hanoi arrested for alleged anti-State propaganda Hanoi police have launched criminal proceedings against and temporarily detained a man residing in Mo Lao ward of Ha Dong district for anti-State propaganda.

Society Vietnam Night honours quintessence of Vietnamese rice A Vietnam Night, themed “Quintessence of Vietnamese Rice,” was opened in Ho Chi Minh City recently as part of the ongoing 16th International Travel Expo HCM City.