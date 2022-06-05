Policy profiteering occurs in many large cases: Public Security Ministry's Spokesperson
Many defendants in major economic cases took advantage of policies and abused their positions and powers to make profit for themselves through violations of regulations on bidding, or through giving and receiving bribes, said Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, at a Government press conference on June 4.
Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Many defendants in major economic cases took advantage of policies and abused their positions and powers to make profit for themselves through violations of regulations on bidding, or through giving and receiving bribes, said Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, at a Government press conference on June 4.
He took the case in the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an example for policy profiteering.
Investigators found that excluding all expenses, the profit from each “rescue flight” repatriating Vietnamese citizens abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to several billions of VND, he said, adding that nearly 2,000 such flights were operated in the period.
In the case related to the FLC group, initial investigation revealed that from September 1, 2016 to January 10, 2022, Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group directed Trinh Thi Minh Hue, a member of FLC Group JSC's accounting department, to set up 26 companies in the name of 26 individuals, and open 450 accounts in 41 securities companies in order to manipulate the market, creating fake supply-demand with six FLC codes and illegally earning 975 billion VND, he said.
The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security have received 557 denunciations on market manipulation by Quyet and his compliances, he added.
Xo affirmed that all those who are involved in law violation cases including many Party members and managing officials, will receive due punishment by the Party and in line with the law./.