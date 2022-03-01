Policy reform aims to promote socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited, mountainous areas
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision issuing an action framework on mechanism and policy reform to support the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.
Students at a boarding schools for ethnic minority people (Photo: VNA)
Under the scheme, as part of the efforts to improve the human development indicator, the Ministry of Education and Training this month will form a mechanism to implement the second phase of a project to strengthen the teaching of the Vietnamese language among pre-school children and primary pupils in the areas.
The ministry will also complete a draft circular on the organisation and operation of boarding schools for ethnic minority students and a similar circular for semi-boarding schools for ethnic minority students.
Also in March, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will issue a circular guiding the provision of career and employment consultations and startup support to students at vocational training facilities.
Workers at Tam Duong tea farm in Moc Chau (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the Government will release a resolution deciding the monthly allowances to medical staff and midwives in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous villages and hamlets.
In order to strengthen the governance and management over national target programmes, in March, the Government plans to issue a decree on the mechanism for the management and implementation of the programmes, including the designing of plans for the programmes with the engagement of the local communities at the communal level, and general regulations on activities to support production development, and typical rules in conducting small-scale infrastructure projects.
At the same time, the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs will make public a circular on the process of supervision and evaluation for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period, focusing on gender equality indicators./.