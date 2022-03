Workers at Tam Duong tea farm in Moc Chau (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the Government will release a resolution deciding the monthly allowances to medical staff and midwives in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous villages and hamlets.In order to strengthen the governance and management over national target programmes, in March, the Government plans to issue a decree on the mechanism for the management and implementation of the programmes, including the designing of plans for the programmes with the engagement of the local communities at the communal level, and general regulations on activities to support production development, and typical rules in conducting small-scale infrastructure projects.At the same time, the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs will make public a circular on the process of supervision and evaluation for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period, focusing on gender equality indicators./.