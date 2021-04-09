Truong Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The Political Bureau on April 9 assigned four of its members to join the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, raising its total members to 11.



The newly-assigned members are Truong Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission; Tran Cam Tu, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission; Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs; and Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court.

The other members of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat include Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong; Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung; Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien; Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Bui Thi Minh Hoai; and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

At the meeting, the Political Bureau also reviewed its leadership in the first quarter of this year and sketched out a number of major tasks for the time to come.



Politburo members noted that, in the opening quarter, along with the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress, major tasks in the building of the Party and political system, socio-economic development, security-defence, external relations, and anti-corruption were also completed.



In the future, they underscored the need to continue to promote achievements, fix shortcomings, realise the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and complete the targets set for 2021.



It is crucial to focus on the successful organisation of the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, while showing strong performance in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic development and continuing to complete the State apparatus, they said./.