Politburo assigns four members to Party Central Committee’s Secretariat
The newly-assigned members are Truong Thi Mai, Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; Tran Cam Tu, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission; Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; and Nguyen Hoa Binh, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court.
At the meeting, the Political Bureau also reviewed its
leadership in the first quarter of this year and sketched out a number of major
tasks for the time to come.
Politburo members noted that, in the opening quarter, along with the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress, major tasks in the building of the Party and political system, socio-economic development, security-defence, external relations, and anti-corruption were also completed.
In the future, they underscored the need to continue to promote achievements, fix shortcomings, realise the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and complete the targets set for 2021.
It is crucial to focus on the successful organisation of the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, while showing strong performance in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic development and continuing to complete the State apparatus, they said./.