Politics Deputy PM receives CEO of US energy company Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 15 for Scott Kicker, Founder and CEO of the US-based Gen X Energy Company, which is exploring a liquefied natural gas project worth over 6 billion USD in Vietnam.

Politics ASEAN transport ministers’ meeting ends with important agreements The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and related meetings have been a success with the signing of a number of important agreements to facilitate air, maritime and land transportation, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The told a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics HCM City leader welcomes Hessen Parliament President Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan hosted President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in the southern city on November 14.

Politics 19th working day of 14th NA’s eighth session The 14th National Assembly’s eighth session began its 19th working day in Hanoi on November 14 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.