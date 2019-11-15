Politburo examine development of Hue, Buon Ma Thuot cities
Hanoi, (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo on November 15 to examine two projects reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s conclusions on developing Hue and Buon Ma Thuot cities.
The two relevant conclusions are the 10th–tenure Politburo’s Conclusion 48-KL/TW on developing the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and Hue city to 2020, and the 10th–tenure Politburo’s Conclusion 48-KL/TW on developing Buon Ma Thuot city (Dak Lak province) into the central city of the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands.
After listening to the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission report on the key contents of the two projects, the Party Central Committee Office’s presentation of opinions from related agencies and opinions of Politburo members, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong commended the Economic Commission for their serious work in preparing the projects, and noted that the Politburo basically approved the contents of the projects.
The Politburo said Thua Thien – Hue province has made great efforts in renewing their way of thinking, thus optimizing the local potential and advantages for development. Hue city has been recognized as Vietnam’s city of festival, and ASEAN’s cultural and tourism city, while the complex of historical relics and landscapes has been preserved and upgraded. The poverty rate in the city has dropped significantly, and people’s living conditions improved.
However, the province’s economic development has not matched local potential and advantages, the Politburo said, pointing out that urban development is slow and infrastructure remains uneven. Urban planning and management has failed to match the pace of development, while administrative reform, Party building and apparatus building work have not met requirements in the new period of development.
Towards the goal of developing Thua Thien-Hue into a centrally-run city, the Politburo agreed to issue a resolution on building and developing the province to 2030 with a vision to 2045. The Politburo required the province’s Party organization, administration and people to seriously implement the resolution.
For Buon Ma Thuot, the Politburo recognized the city’s efforts to tap its potential, resulting in a high economic growth rate. The city has become a first-level city of Dak Lak province and is advancing in the direction of a modern city with Tay Nguyen characteristics. Local people’s living conditions have improved, the Party building work received proper attention, and the administrative apparatus is shifting toward streamlined organization and effective and efficient operation. National defence and security in the city has been ensured.
At the same time, the Politburo said the city’s economic growth has not been on par with its position and advantages. Buon Ma Thuot is yet to become the central city of Tay Nguyen. The result of poverty reduction work in the city is not sustainable, and there remain complications in security and social order in some areas. The local infrastructure is poor, and transport links with other provinces are slow to be upgraded.
Aiming to turn Buon Ma Thuot into a green and smart city, the central hub of Tay Nguyen with local characteristics by 2030, and a core city in the urban chain and a growth pole of Tay Nguyen and the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia development triangle, the Politburo agreed to issue a conclusion on building and developing Buon Ma Thuot to 2030 with a vision to 2045.
Also at the meeting, the Politburo made decisions on a number of personnel matters and gave opinions on several other issues./.