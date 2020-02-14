Politburo gives opinions to 13th National Party Congress’s documents
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 14 chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau to give opinions so as to complete draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress before sending them to grassroots-level Party congresses for collecting more ideas.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (centre) chairs a meeting of the Political Bureau on February 14 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 14 chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau to give opinions so as to complete draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress before sending them to grassroots-level Party congresses for collecting more ideas.
The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, other Politburo members and Secretaries of the Party Central Committee.
Participants heard statements and reports supplementing and completing the draft Political Report and the draft report on the 10-year implementation of the Platform on National Construction in the Transition Period toward Socialism (Platform 2011), the draft Socio-economic Report, the draft Report on Party Building and the Implementation of Party Regulations, which will be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.
The Politburo lauded efforts by the sub-committees and the editorial groups to acquire ideas of the Party Central Committee and the Bureau to complete the draft reports, which basically meet the set requirements and targets.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the sub-committees and the editorial groups to recheck the draft reports to ensure consensus in opinions and thought with the Political Report put at the centre./.