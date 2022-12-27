Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo has decided to give stern criticism of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and demand him to make serious self-criticism, learn from lessons and promptly direct remedy for violations and mistakes at the Foreign Ministry and report to the Politburo.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on December 27.



The Secretariat issued a warning to the Foreign Ministry's Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure, and expelled from the Party former Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam.



The meeting concluded that the Foreign Ministry’s Party Civil Affairs Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility and loosened leadership, resulting in the Foreign Ministry, organisations, officials and Party members violating the Party’s rules and State’s laws when giving consultations on and organising flights to bring overseas Vietnamese home during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of officials and Party members have shown degradation in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, violated the regulation on things that Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility to set examples, and received bribes.

Minister Son, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Foreign Ministry’s Party Civil Affairs Committee, is responsible for the violations and wrongdoings of the committee in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Former Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, former ambassador Nam showed degradation in political thought, ethics and lifestyle; received bribes; violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party's regulations and the State's laws, and regulations on things that Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility to set examples.

The meeting also looked into the violations and wrongdoings committed by Nguyen Thanh Tuan, member of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Nguyen Ngo Quyet, member of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee, Secretary of Phu Binh district's Party Committee, and former Director of the Thai Nguyen provincial Department of Industry and Trade; and Nguyen Ngoc Su, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the Council of Members of the State-run Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group

Based on the seriousness of their violations, the Secretariat decided to expel Tuan, Quyet and Su from the Party.

Competent agencies were asked to give administrative disciplines on the above collective and individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.