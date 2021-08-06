Dozens of poor and near-poor households as well as workers in Thu Duc City’s Binh Chieu and Tam Binh wards have received “social welfare packs” from local authorities.



Each pack contains 10 kilos of rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce, salt, sugar, and face masks.

Nearly 194,000 residents in Thu Duc city are in need of support during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Disadvantaged households and migrant workers who are unable to return to their hometown are included in the “social welfare pack” programme along with the city’s second support package.

Tens of thousands of “social welfare packs” will be presented to the needy around Ho Chi Minh City.

The “social welfare packs” are a practical gift for the needy, helping them stabilise their lives and contributing to stamping out the pandemic./.

VNA