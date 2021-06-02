Posters on President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek ways for nat’l salvation on display
A poster exhibition was opened to local people and visitors in the southern province of Binh Thuan on June 2 on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek the path to liberate the nation (June 5, 1911-2021).
Posters featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek ways for national salvation on display in Ho Chi Minh Museum – Binh Thuan chapterBinh Thuan (VNA) – A poster exhibition was opened to local people and visitors in the southern province of Binh Thuan on June 2 on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek the path to liberate the nation (June 5, 1911-2021).
On display in the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Binh Thuan chapter, the Duc Thanh School relic site, and along Trung Nhi street are 65 large posters, which are the most outstanding works selected from a contest featuring the late leader’s departure 110 years ago.
The exhibits aim to introduce to officials, Party members and people about the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh from his childhood to the time he travelled to Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) and boarded the ship Admiral Latouche Treville to go abroad to find a way to save the nation.
They also highlight great historical achievements of Vietnam’s revolution under the leadership of the President and the Communist Party of Vietnam.
The exhibition, which ensures all COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, will remain open until June 30./.