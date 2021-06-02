Society Bac Giang aims to develop 32 urban areas by 2030 The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to develop 32 urban areas by 2030, raising its urbanisation ratio to about 32.4 percent in 2025 and 45-59 percent in 2030, according to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Van Thai.

Society Kon Tum lays martyrs’ remains to rest Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Ngoc Hoi district on June 2 to rebury the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

Society Kien Giang steps up activities to protect children’s rights amidst COVID-19 The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has planned a host of practical activities to be launched during June – the month of actions for children under the theme of children’s right protection amid pandemic and disasters.

Society Hanoi to pilot rental of e-bike linking with bus system in Q3 Hanoi will pilot the rental of electric bicycles to facilitate connection among local bus routes and the bus rapid transit (BRT) system since the third quarter of this year.