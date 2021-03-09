Health Infographic COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca Vietnam started its first COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 8, using 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health Infographic Accelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.