Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Switzerland Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening and enhancing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, Vietnamese Ambassador in Switzerland Phung The Long has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 11

Politics UK-Vietnam strategic partnership makes remarkable progress In the 50 years since diplomatic ties were established (September 11, 1973 - 2023), relations between Vietnam and the United Kingdom have been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two signed a Joint Declaration to establish a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.