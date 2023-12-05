Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, France step up peacekeeping cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of National Defence, headed by its director Colonel Pham Manh Thang, has completed a trip to Paris to work with different sections of the French army.

Politics Vietnam values friendship, solidarity with Cambodia, Laos: NA Chairman National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.

Politics Official visit to affirm Vietnam as important partner of Belarus: ambassador Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s official visit from December 6 to 9 holds special importance as it will affirm Vietnam’s key role as one of the important partners of the Eastern European country in Southeast Asia, said Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou.