Potential remains for Vietnam-Belarus cooperation: expert
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Belarus relationship is developing strongly, and the two countries boast potential to expand their cooperation in many fields, said Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund Grigory Trofimchuk.
Trofimchuk told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s official visit to Vietnam from December 6-9 that Vietnam has maintained its relations with almost countries of the former Soviet Union, including Belarus, noting the bilateral political and economic ties have been developing at different levels.
The two countries have held many discussions recently on ways to strengthen the collaboration, he added.
He said Belarus is working hard to access the Southeast Asian market, and Vietnam would serve as a bridge between the country and the region.
Trofimchuk suggested the two countries cooperate in such areas as chemistry, agriculture, auto industry, and health care, adding many big Belarusian firms have maintained their good relations with Vietnam./.
