Society Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border patrol Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and officers from a border checkpoint in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on September 16.

Society Vietnamese students get smarter with new Smart Grid Lab The Industrial University of HCM City (IUH) has launched the first Smart Grid Lab in Vietnam, giving 350 students a year the opportunity to build the skills they need to address the power network challenges of the future.

Society Vice President stresses importance of better care for children in need Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on September 16 highlighted the need to mobilise all resources to help children living in difficulty to develop comprehensively.

Society Deputy PM stresses importance of national population database project Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam underscored the importance of the project on developing a national population database and electronic authentication and identification (Project 06), which is being piloted in Hanoi, during a meeting with leaders of the municipal People’s Committee on September 16.