Business Garco 10 accesses foreign credit to make anti-COVID-19 products Standard Chartered announced on August 24 that the Garment 10 Corporation JSC (Garco 10) has become the latest to benefit from its global financing commitment of 1 billion USD to help fight COVID-19.

Business HCM City helping travel companies survive COVID-19 Some 90-95 percent of the travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the municipal Department of Tourism reported on August 24.

Business Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.