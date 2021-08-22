Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates new Malaysian PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 21 sent a message of congratulations to Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the ninth PM of Malaysia.

Politics Vietnam makes noted contributions to AIPA’s reform: AIPA Secretary General The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region, said AIPA Secretary General Nguyen Tuong Van.

Politics Vietnam to attend 42nd AIPA General Assembly from August 23-25 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a Vietnamese NA delegation to the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25, according to NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man.