Preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at 42nd AIPA General Assembly inspected
Representatives of the National Assembly (NA) on August 22 toured the International Convention Centre in Hanoi to inspect the preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25.
NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong (R) and head of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives of the National Assembly (NA) on August 22 toured the International Convention Centre in Hanoi to inspect the preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25.
The inspection covered preparations in terms of hospitality, technical work, and operation of meeting rooms.
Both NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong and head of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha highlighted the importance of the event. It is the first official multilateral external activity of Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the high-level delegation of the 15th NA.
They requested careful preparations that ensure absolutely security and safety for participants as well as good technical works, particularly signal transmission.
All preparations are required to be completed on August 22.
The 15-member delegation of Vietnam will engage in major activities of the AIPA-42, including the opening ceremony, the first and second plenary sessions, the meeting of the Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), meetings of AIPA committees, the signing of the joint statement and the closing ceremony.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will send a greeting message to the event, while NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver a keynote speech at the first AIPA-42 plenary session.
During the AIPA-42, member parliaments will discuss and adopt a procedure to organise AIPA Young Parliamentarians’ meetings, which is a specific step to realise Vietnam’s initiative at the 41st AIPA General Assembly held in Vietnam in 2020./.