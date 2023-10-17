Preparations for NA’s sixth plenary session discussed
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaking at NA Standing Committee's 27th plenum (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed preparations for the upcoming sixth plenary session of the legislature during its ongoing 27th plenum on October 17.
NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said that the plenary session is expected to last 22.5 days, with the opening ceremony on October 23 and the closing session on November 29. It will be divided into two stages, with the first from October 23 to November 10, and the second from November 20-29.
The legislative body will consider and approve nine draft laws and two resolutions, and give comments on eight draft laws, together with socio-economic and budget issues.
Notably, a vote of confidence will be conducted for those holding positions elected or approved by the National Assembly, said Cuong.
Regarding the detailed agenda, Cuong said that based on ideas collected, the NA will adjust the order, time and duration of consideration of some contents. Accordingly, there will be a separate group discussion for the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended).
Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Bui Tuan Quang said that the question-and-answer (Q&A) sessions and the organisation of a vote of confidence at this plenary session are attracting much public concern./.