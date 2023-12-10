At the end of the 10th lunar month, the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority people in Khe Giữa village prepare offerings such as rice, chicken, pork, wine, cakes, fruit, and many specialties for the new rice ceremony.

People take part in performing rituals, playing folk games, and practicing and transmitting the traditional cultural values of the ethnic minority group. The elderly drink wine and sing folk songs, while other villagers play gongs, pipes, and flutes, and pray for a peaceful life. An indispensable item at the festival is new rice raspberries for worshipping purposes.

Quang Binh province is continuing to hold activities to preserve and promote the cultural values of the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority people, while developing these values into a unique tourism product associated with tourist attractions and people’s lives./.

VNA