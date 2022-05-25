Preserving unique costume of Dao quan chet group
Dao quan chet women do not wear skirts but pants (Hau) that are made of indigo fabric ending below knees and tightened to legs. Pant cuffs are decorated with patterns and edges are stitched with colourful threads. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unlike women, Dao men costume is simple, comprising shirts (chang lui), trousers (chang hau) and scarves (goong xong) of indigo or black colours. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It is noteworthy that Dao quan chet people do not practise weaving and they have to buy fabric to make clothes. The art of fabric decoration has been preserved among the community, and girls have to learn these skills from their mothers, grandmothers, other family members and villagers at a fixed age. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Of note, Dao quan chet women wrap their calves with xa cap (chay keo) made of white fabric clockwise. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Apart from shirts and pants, Dao quan chet women also put on other accessories such as brassieres, headscarves, silver necklaces and belts. (Photo: VNP/VNA)