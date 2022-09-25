Politics Deputy PM meets Lao counterpart in New York Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York on September 23.

Politics Organisations, associations contribute to Vietnam-France relationship The Vietnamese Embassy in France organised a get-together for Vietnamese and French organisations and associations in Malakoff city on September 24.

Politics Vietnam attends int'l conference of political parties in Mexico A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam(CPV) joined 200 delegates from political parties of 30 countries at an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from September 22-24.

Politics HCM City urged to step up fight against corruption A delegation of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control had a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on September 24 over the handling of corruption cases.