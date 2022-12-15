Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a conference of the Central Military Commission in Hanoi on December 15 to review the 10-year implementation of a Resolution on national protection strategy in the new situation which was adopted by the eighth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.



President Phuc, who is also head of the Steering Committee in charge of a project reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Resolution, said amid rapid and uncertain developments in the region and the world over the past decade, the Central Military Commission and Defence Ministry have accomplished their goals, with some surpassing initial expectations.



He asked them to continue strengthening the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over all aspects of the army, build a strong and transparent Party Organisation, and a revolutionary, regular, elite and gradually modern People's Army.



They were required to build a strong Party organisation in terms of politics, ideology, morality and personnel; uphold the power of great national unity, socialist democracy and people's right to mastery; effectively carry out the army’s "determination to win" emulation movement in tandem with patriotic emulation movements.



At the same time, they must engage in socio-economic and cultural development, and fine-tune policies and mechanisms to pool economic resources for defence to meet the requirements of national construction and defence.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

Their another important task is to be fully aware of advantages, difficulties and challenges in the coming time, fighting wrongful and hostile allegations; improving forecasting capacity, offering strategic and timely consultancy to the Party and State to cope with contingencies.



They were tasked with overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, epidemics and environmental incidents, and conducing search and rescue operations, while continuing with defence diplomatic activities, thus improving the position and reputation of the army in the international arena, strengthening bilateral cooperation and multilateral diplomacy, as well as cultivating relations with traditional friends and neighbours.



The President asked the Central Military Commission and Defence Ministry to complete the report on the implementation of the Resolution, and the new draft Resolution on national protection strategy in the new situation to submit to the Politburo and the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee./.