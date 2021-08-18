Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a gathering in Hanoi on August 18 on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Traditional Day of People’s Public Security Forces (August 19) and a ceremony to present 40-year, 30-year Party membership badges to officers from the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security.



Speaking at the event, Phuc said over the past years, the public security forces have closely grasped the situation, offered advices to the Party and State about important measures and strategies to protect national security, ensure social safety and order, defeat plots sabotaging the Party and State by hostile and reactionary forces, and crack down on crimes and legal violations.



He hailed them for taking vanguard in Party building and rectification, as well as playing an active role as one of the frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



During the cause of national construction and defence in the new period, the President suggested the Central Public Security Party Committee effectively follow the Party policies and State laws regarding the task of protecting national security and social safety and order, thus laying a solid foundation to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern people’s public security sector.



Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam affirmed that the forces will seriously and fully realise Resolution adopted by the 13th Party Central Committee and conclusions of the Party Central Committee's Resolutions, and continue with building the Party and people’s public security forces in the new period./.