Business Fuel price cycle to be shortened, removed in the long run The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a new price mechanism to adjust fuel prices every 5 days instead of the current 10-day cycle, or possibly every day to finally address a number of issues that resulted in sporadic fuel shortages across the country in recent months.

Business Rubber companies' business results gloomy in Q3 Even though rubber export volume advanced by 6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, according to calculations from the General Department of Customs, export value saw a decline of about 2% because of lower rubber prices.

Business Vietnamese stock market loses 20.2 billion USD in first half of November The Vietnamese stock market has just closed the first half of a rough November with a forgettable session. Selling force weighed on most of the industry groups, with the whole market recording nearly 400 stocks hitting floor prices.