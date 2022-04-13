Society Government leader praises self-sacrificing men for saving lives Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision regarding granting the Prime Minister’s certificate of merit to Nguyen Duc Chinh, residing in Nam Dinh province’s Hai Hau district, for saving a girl from drowning in Ninh Co River.

Society Kindergarten students in Hanoi return to school Around 600,000 preschool students in all 30 urban and outlying districts and townships of Hanoi returned to school on April 13 after a year of online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Da Nang leader extends greetings to Lao Consulate General on Laos' New Year Secretary of Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang and a delegation of city officials on April 13 visited the Lao Consulate General in the city to extend greetings on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year festival (Bunpimay).

Society Da Nang launches website, application to better children’s mental health Children and their parents in the central city of Da Nang now can access consultations regarding mental health and psychological issues of children through a website and an application.