Politics Vietnamese, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks on Ukraine situation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the conflict in Ukraine in a candid and constructive manner during a phone talk on March 15.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia aim for stronger partnership between capital cities Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang paid a courtesy call on Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng on March 15, during which they discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and Phnom Penh.

Politics Sierra Leone values friendship, cooperation with Vietnam: President Sierra Leone attaches importance to the development of its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, affirmed President Julius Maada Bio at his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on March 15.

Politics Prime Minister wants greater access to New Zealand market towards 2 billion USD in trade Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed that New Zealand create more conditions for Vietnamese goods to access its market toward bringing the two countries' two-way trade turnover to 2 billion USD by 2024, during a reception for the new New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam, Tredene Dobson, in Hanoi on March 15.