President commends citizens for life-saving actions
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent letters to a man and a student, praising them for their life-saving actions.
Nguyen Huu Hien, President of the War Veterans Association in Thanh Hoa commune, Thanh Chuong district, the central province of Nghe An (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The letters were sent to Nguyen Huu Hien, President of the War Veterans Association in Thanh Hoa commune, Thanh Chuong district, the central province of Nghe An, and Nguyen Van Duong, an eighth grader of Minh Lac Secondary School in Cam Xuyen district, the central province of Ha Tinh. They risked their lives to save others from drowning and provided them with first aid.
Lauding their bravery, President Phuc said they have set bright examples of courage, and deserve to receive praise from the community.
Phuc expressed his belief that Hien and generations of war veterans will carry forward virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers, set role models, educate young generations about the traditions of patriotism and revolution, and make more contributions to national construction and defence.
The leader also noted his hope that Duong and other students will study harder, reap more academic achievements and become good citizens.
He asked competent agencies to continue giving guidance to people, families and students in how to prevent drowning and equip them with necessary skills./.