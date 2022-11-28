Society Binh Phuoc’s search team find remains of 11 martyrs in Cambodia Team K72 under the southern province of Binh Phuoc’s Military Command, which is responsible for repatriating the remains of the Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia, has unearthed remains of 11martyrs after a 20-day search starting November 7.

Society Congress to identify orientations for Buddhist activities in next tenure The 9th National Buddhist Congress, an important event held in accordance with the Charter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), is set to review Buddhist affairs during 2017 - 2022 and identify orientations for Buddhist activities and the VBS’s tasks for the 2022 - 2027 tenure.

Society President hails efforts of VFF officials at grassroots levels Officials in charge of front work at the local levels are magnets helping gather and build the national great solidarity in all residential areas and all regions of the country, stated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 27 to honour 299 outstanding Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) officials nationwide.