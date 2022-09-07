Society Hanoi steps up updating COVID-19 vaccination data The Hanoi Department of Health has ordered the city’s centre for disease control to provide training for local health centres and vaccination establishments to step up updating COVID-19 vaccination data for local residents.

Society Hanoi plans to open new tunnel this October Contractors have been asked to accelerate work on the Le Van Luong - Belt Road No. 3 tunnel in Hanoi with a view to inaugurating this facility on October 10.

Society Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with UNDP The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on September 7.

Society Over 2.3 billion USD disbursed under national socio-economic recovery programme More than 55 trillion VND (2.33 billion USD) has been disbursed so far to financially support people and enterprises hurt by the COVID-19 as part of the national socio-economic recovery and development programme, according to a report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.