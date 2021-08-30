Illustrative image. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to grant amnesty to more than 3,000 prisoners.



The amnesty recipients are 3,026 prisoners who are serving jail terms and nine other whose sentences have been delayed or suspended.



The decision will take effect on September 1.



The Prime Minister, the President and members of the Advisory Council on Amnesty, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Procurator General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, and the Chairman of the Presidential Office are responsible for the implementation of the decision.



The Central Advisory Council on Amnesty (CACA) convened a meeting on August 23 to review the list of inmates nominated for amnesty on a case-by-case basis before it is submitted to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.



The beneficiaries include those who are serving their fixed-term sentences in jail, those who have life sentences reduced and those who have sentences suspended.



They must show good conduct, serve at least half of their fixed-term sentences, and at least 15 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences./.