At President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum holds special political, cultural significance for the revolutionary cause of the Party, State and people. It is also a sacred image and special symbol with practical value for educating each Vietnamese citizen about morality and lifestyle.



With such meaning, the task of ensuring the absolute safety of President Ho Chi Minh’s body and upholding the mausoleum’s political-cultural significance is not only the responsibility of the entire Party, people and armed forces but also demonstrates loyalty and steadfastness to the revolutionary path chosen by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh. Such noble and glorious responsibility has been assigned to the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board by the Party, State, army and people.



Over the past 45 years since its establishment (August 14, 1976), generations of officials, employees and staff of the board have exerted efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, fulfilling this special political task entrusted by the Party, State and people.



Major General Bui Hai Son, Acting Director of the management board and Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard High Command, highlighted that preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s body in the best conditions under any circumstance has been the biggest success made by the unit.



In 2019, the State Scientific Council on long-term preservation and absolute protection of President Ho Chi Minh’s body and the State-level medical scientific council concluded that the late leader’s embalmed body has been preserved well, without any changes compared to data checked in 1970 and 2009.



To build on the past achievements, leaders of the board pledged to uphold the spirit of self-reliance, stay active and creative to accomplish the task while promoting the mausoleum’s political and cultural significance in the new period, contributing to fostering patriotism and revolutionary tradition of the Vietnamese people now and then./.