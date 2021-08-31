President Ho Chi Minh with aspiration for independence, freedom, happiness spotlighted
A symposium named “President Ho Chi Minh with the aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness” was held via videoconference on August 31 by the Institute of Ho Chi Minh and Party leaders under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace.
On September 2, 1945, at Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (File Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A symposium named “President Ho Chi Minh with the aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness” was held via videoconference on August 31 by the Institute of Ho Chi Minh and Party leaders under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and the President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Le Van Loi said that the symposium offered a chance to once again study and clarify the revolutionary life of President Ho Chi Minh and pay tribute to his great contributions to the national liberation and development cause.
Loi said that according to the late President, national independence must be associated with freedom and happiness for all people and is a prerequisite for the realisation of the people's freedom and happiness, and the people's freedom and happiness are the fundamental criterion and a measure of the value of national independence.
President Ho Chi Minh’s aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness has become a great motivation and strength for the Vietnamese people to overcome all difficulties and challenges, he affirmed.
An overview of the symposium (Photo: VNA)He emphasised that the entire Party, people and army are currently implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, promoting the movement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, and taking drastic measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and protect public health.
The late leader’s will and aspiration for independence, freedom and happiness should continue to be creatively applied and developed in order to encourage and promote the tradition of patriotism, solidarity, and self-resilience to overcome difficulties and obstacles, firmly stepping on the path of renewal and development, for a Vietnam with wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice and civilization, added Loi.
Participants also focused discussion on the life and career of the late leader who devoted all of his life to national independence and the people's freedom and happiness./.