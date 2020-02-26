Society Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human health A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.

Society Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings amidst COVID-19 epidemic The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks or vulnerable to the epidemic as warned by foreign countries.

Society Fire breaks out at Vietnamese market in Czech Republic A fire broke out at Vietnamese market Svaty Kriz in Cheb city in the Czech Republic’s province of Karlovy Vary near the border with Germany early on February 25.