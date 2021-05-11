Politics Vietnamese, French Presidents hold phone talks The Presidents of Vietnam and France underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperative framework between the two countries to respond to global issues and regional challenges, during their phone talks on May 11.

Politics Hanoi Party leader presents eight-point plan of actions Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung presented his eight-point plan of actions as a candidate for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly at a virtual meeting with voters on May 11.

Politics Public security forces ready to ensure safety of election Preparations for the May 23 general elections have so far been basically completed in a thorough, comprehensive and synchronous manner, said Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut Gen To An Xo.

Politics Hanoi closing beer clubs to fight COVID-19 Vietnam confirmed 76 new COVID-19 infections on May 11, of which 71 were recorded in locked-down areas and five were imported cases, taking the national tally to 3,537.