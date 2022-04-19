Videos Indian Lower House Speaker visits Vietnam Indian Lower House Speaker Om Birla arrived in Hanoi on April 19, starting a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam willing to deepen Comprehensive Partnership with Argentina Vietnam always attaches importance to its relationship with Argentina and is willing to work with the country to develop their bilateral Comprehensive Partnership, established in 2010, in a deeper and more effective manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.

Politics Cooperation through Party channel orients Vietnam-China ties: Party officials Cooperation through Party channel plays an important role in orienting the ties between Vietnam and China, said officials in charge of external relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) during their talks held via videoconferencing on April 19.

Politics Friendship Association eyes stronger Vietnam-Cambodia ties The third congress of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA)'s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19 agreed to further consolidate and foster friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the countries as well as between the southern economic hub and Cambodian localities.