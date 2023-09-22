President hosts Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess
President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 22 for visiting Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.
Thuong expressed his belief that the visit by the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess will significantly contribute to enhancing understanding between people of the two countries, and creating a firm foundation for the bilateral friendship and cooperation to grow further in the future.
The President noted with pleasure positive results in the bilateral collaboration in all spheres, from politics to economy, trade, investment, culture, and education-training, as well as cooperation between localities and people-to-people exchange.
The Vietnam-Japan relationship is at its best ever, Thuong affirmed, adding that there is adequate basis for the two countries to elevate it to a new high in the time ahead.
The President suggested Japan create more favourable conditions for nearly 500,000 Vietnamese to live, study and work in the host country, and pledged that Vietnam will create optimal conditions for Japanese businesses and people to operate and live in the Southeast Asian nation.
For their part, the Japanese couple conveyed the message from Emperor Naruhito and the Empress to President Thuong and his spouse, in which the Emperor extended his regards to the Vietnamese couple and expressed his hope that the visit by the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess will contribute to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino. (Photo: VNA)For his part, Crown Prince Akishino expressed his impressions on quick and great changes and development in Vietnam since his visit to the country 11 years ago, and rejoiced at the strong, comprehensive and outstanding development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership over the past time.
He stressed that similarities in culture and mutual respect have created a firm friendship foundation of the two countries, which has been inherited, cultivated and strengthened by successive generations.
Thuong and his spouse asked the guests to convey their invitation to the Emperor and the Empress to visit Vietnam at an early date./.