Politics Seminar honours Vietnam-Cuba special fraternal solidarity The Vietnam- Cuba Friendship Association of Hanoi and the People’s Committee of Ba Dinh district on September 22 co-organised a seminar on the Vietnam-Cuba special solidarity, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Leader Fidel Castro's historical visit to Vietnam (September 1973 - 2023).

Politics Top legislator receives leaders of Bangladeshi political parties Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received leaders of political parties in Bangladesh on September 22 as part of his official visit to the country.

Politics NA Chairman meets with President of Bangladesh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin in Dhaka on September 22, during which he said that the Vietnamese State and people will never forget the wholehearted support provided by Bangladesh over the past five decades.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.