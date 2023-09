President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Japanese Crown Prince Akishino. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Crown Prince Akishino expressed his impressions on quick and great changes and development in Vietnam since his visit to the country 11 years ago, and rejoiced at the strong, comprehensive and outstanding development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership over the past time.He stressed that similarities in culture and mutual respect have created a firm friendship foundation of the two countries, which has been inherited, cultivated and strengthened by successive generations.Thuong and his spouse asked the guests to convey their invitation to the Emperor and the Empress to visit Vietnam at an early date./.