Politics Hanoi saves over 41.4 trillion VND during 2016-2021 Hanoi saved nearly 41.461 trillion VND (1.77 billion USD) from the work related to the State budget management and use in the 2016-2021 period, according to a report of the capital People's Committee.

Politics Two arrested in case of 40 Vietnamese fleeing forced labour in Cambodia The An Giang Police’s Investigation Security Agency has arrested two suspects to investigate the act of "organising illegal exits" in a case of 40 Vietnamese nationals swimming across a river to Vietnam to escape from a casino in Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam backs increasing ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership: minister Vietnam consistently supports the strengthening of the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership, affirmed Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 22 at the 2nd ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao justice ministries working to raise cooperation efficiency Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha in Hanoi on August 22, during which they agreed to raise the efficiency of cooperation between the two ministries and diversify cooperation formats.