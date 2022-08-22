President hosts Lao Prosecutor General
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 22 for Lao Prosecutor General Xayxana Khotphouthone, who is in Vietnam for the 7th Conference of People's Procuracies of provinces sharing the Vietnam – Laos border.
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 22 for Lao Prosecutor General Xayxana Khotphouthone, who is in Vietnam for the 7th Conference of People's Procuracies of provinces sharing the Vietnam – Laos border.
The President lauded the good cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracies of the two countries, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and the Supreme People’s Procuracy stand ready to support the Lao agency in all aspects.
The Vietnamese side will also work to effectively implement the Vietnam-Laos agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters signed in 2020 and another reached by the two Supreme People’s Procuracies in 2022.
Vietnam will step up all-level delegation exchange and grant more scholarships to Lao prosecutors, the leader pledged.
For his part, Xayxana Khotphouthone briefed the President on coordination between the two sides in the organisation of the conference./.