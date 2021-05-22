Politics Early elections held in remote areas of Binh Dinh province Local residents in three mountainous communes in Van Canh and Vinh Thanh districts of the south central province of Binh Dinh have finished their early elections to choose deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels on May 22, one day of the scheduled day.

Politics Vietnamese show stronger interest in legislative body: UNDP representative Vietnamese people are showing stronger interest in the National Assembly and issues related to the powerful agency, reflected by their high level of engagement in preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen has said.

Politics Vietnam makes progress in gender equality promotion: Moroccan diplomat Vietnam has made considerable progress in promoting gender equality, which is shown in areas of education, employment and women’s engagement in the country’s political life, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi has said.

Politics Israeli Ambassador has faith in Vietnam organising elections successfully Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar has voiced his belief that Vietnam will effectively and safely hold the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of all-level People’s Councils in the face of unpredictable developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.