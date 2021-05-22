President inspects combat readiness in Military Region 7
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security, on May 22 inspected the combat readiness of some units in Military Region 7 and their preparations to ensure security and safety for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and officers of the Military Region 7 (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc works with officers of the Military Region 7 (Photo: VNA)The State leader praised the Military Region 7 for its efforts to support local Party committees and authorities in the region in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and preventing illegal entry in border areas.
