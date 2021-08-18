President inspects implementation of amnesty decision in Bac Giang
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 18 inspected the implementation of the amnesty decision in 2021 at Ngoc Ly prison in the northern province of Bac Giang.
The decision manifests the humanitarian policy of the Party and State towards prisoners who show good behavior and high determination to rehabilitate themselves, reintegrate into the society and become good citizens, he said.
The State leader noted that between 2009 and 2016, seven amnesty decisions were implemented, allowing more than 87,000 prisoners to go free before their due release date. He stressed that despite the high number of benefited prisoners, the ratio of recidivism was low. Local administrations and communities have offered great help to the released prisoners during the reintegration progress, he added.
President Phuc requested prisons and detention centres to ensure that the amnesty benefits the right persons, and allow no wrongdoings, mistakes or violations of regulations during the process, thus ensuring the humanitarian meaning of the policy.
Meanwhile, it is necessary to organise courses for prisoners eligible for amnesty on regulations on community reintegration, he stressed.
The President expressed his hope that ministries, sectors and localities will support released prisoners so that they can quickly reintegrate into society, especially amid COVID-19 situation.
Earlier, on June 30, the President issued the decision on amnesty on the occasion of the National Day./.