Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 3.

Politics Int’l organisations upbeat on Vietnam’s development prospects: PM Many prestigious international organisations and experts have highly valued Vietnam’s development achievements and prospects, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a government meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Vietnam backs use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes Vietnam always supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a panel discussion themed “Nonproliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2.

Politics Vietnam-RoK cooperation thriving: workshop After 30 years of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across spheres, heard an online workshop held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in Hanoi on August 3.