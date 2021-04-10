President addresses at the working session with Da Nang and Quang Nam . (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the central city of Da Nang and the neighbouring province of Quang Nam for their achievements over the past years during a working session with their leaders on April 10.



He stressed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Quang Nam and Da Nang’s economies suffered negative growth. But in the first quarter this year, they achieved outstanding growth.



Da Nang attracted a number of investors and is working on building a financial hub. Meanwhile, Quang Nam dealt with difficulties following disasters and flooding, and is focusing on tourism and services.



The President suggested the two localities seek pillar fields as Da Nang is a hub in the central region and Da Nang – Quang Nam is a growth locomotive in the region and an important driving force of the country.



He asked them to become worth-living localities and join hands to build a powerful country. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, they should strive to become safe tourism paradises.



Their leaders were urged to fix shortcomings, step up reform, rearrange a streamlined apparatus while ensuring effective vaccinations.

The President also asked for creating favourable business environment, fighting negative behaviours and group interest in investment process.

Once Da Nang sets hi-tech industry as a pillar, it is necessary to choose capable investors that abide by law, and create a better working environment to raise labour productivity for socio-economic development./.