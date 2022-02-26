Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh proposes solutions to realise universal COVID-19 vaccination Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh made important proposals for the international community to achieve the goal of universal COVID-19 vaccination in his pre-recorded speech sent to the High-level thematic debate entitled “Galvanizing momentum for universal vaccination" of the UN General Assembly on February 25 (US time).

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Croatian President Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Croatia Nguyen Thi Bich Thao presented her letter of credentials to Croatian President Zoran Milanović at a ceremony in Zagreb capital of Croatia on February 24, during which she promised to do utmost to help further promote the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Politics State President meets with Singaporean leaders On February 25 morning, an official welcome was held at the Istana in Singapore for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is paying a State visit to the island. After the ceremony, the Vietnamese leader held meetings with Singaporean leaders.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore issue joint press statement Vietnam and Singapore have issued a joint press statement on strengthening strategic partnership and recovery cooperation on the occasion of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26.