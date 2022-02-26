President meets Singapore’s former PM Goh Chok Tong, senior minister Teo Chee Hean
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 26 met with former Prime Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean as part of his State visit to Singapore.
President Phuc said that Vietnam highly values the precious support that former PM Goh Chok Tong had given to Vietnam’s socio-economic development since the early 1990s when Vietnam started its international integration and joined the ASEAN, laying firm foundation for the growth of partnership between the two countries.
For his part, Goh Chok Tong expressed his confidence in Vietnam’s bright future, stressing that with political stability and a highly open economy, Vietnam will fulfil its goals for 2030 on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, becoming a motivation of the regional economy.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean (Photo: VNA)During the meeting with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, President Phuc spoke highly of the important contributions that the Minister has made to the bilateral friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore.
Teo said he is pleased at the positive development of the defence and security partnership between the two countries, and affirmed that Singapore will continue to work closely with Vietnam in important areas such as justice assistance and cybersecurity, while sharing with Vietnam its experience in transformation, population data management and response to cyber crimes.
Phuc proposed that the two officials continue to support Vietnam and help with the promotion of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership across all fields, especially in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and 10 years of their strategic partnership./.