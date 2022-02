President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, President Phuc spoke highly of the important contributions that the Minister has made to the bilateral friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore Teo said he is pleased at the positive development of the defence and security partnership between the two countries, and affirmed that Singapore will continue to work closely with Vietnam in important areas such as justice assistance and cybersecurity, while sharing with Vietnam its experience in transformation, population data management and response to cyber crimes.Phuc proposed that the two officials continue to support Vietnam and help with the promotion of the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership across all fields, especially in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and 10 years of their strategic partnership./.